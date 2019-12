× Christmas Day double shooting in Fox Park neighborhood

ST. LOUIS – Two 17-year-old boys were shot late in the morning on Christmas Day in south St. Louis.

According to police, the shooting happened just after 11:40 a.m. near the intersection of Jefferson and Shenandoah avenues in the Fox Park neighborhood.

St. Louis police have not identified a suspect or possible motive for the shooting.

There’s been no word on the condition of the victims.