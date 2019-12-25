Christmas morning double shooting leaves three injured

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - The St. Louis police department is investigating after two separate shootings left three people injured Christmas morning.

The first shooting happened just before 1:30 a.m. on Etzel Avenue at Page Boulevard. Police say one man was shot in the arm and the other in the leg.

Then about 30 minutes later police were called to St. Louis Avenue at North Taylor for reports of shots fired. Upon arrival police, found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the stomach.

All three victims are being treated at the local hospital, but police did not give status on the victim's condition.

Police have not said what led to the shooting or if any arrests have been made.

Anyone who might have seen or heard something or has information about the case is asked to call the St.Louis Metropolitan Police Department at 314-444-5371

Fox 2 will update this story as more information becomes available.