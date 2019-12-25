First Responders celebrate Christmas on the job

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FERGUSON, MO - For many, Christmas is a holiday spent with loved ones, but for area first responders it oftentimes means another day at the office. FOX 2/News 11 caught up with firefighters at the Ferguson Fire House station #1 to see how they were spending the holiday together.

The crew of firefighters cooked up a feast and enjoyed a Christmas meal together. Thankfully, the firefighters were not sent on a fire call during their meal as they have in previous years.

The crew said they also invite firefighters from other nearby departments and EMT's to their Christmas dinner so they have a chance to eat too.