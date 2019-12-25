The St. Louis Aquarium at Union Station Christmas Day grand opening

Posted 9:45 am, December 25, 2019, by , Updated at 09:46AM, December 25, 2019
The St. Louis Aquarium at Union Station will be open for visitors on December 25, 2019.

The former 19th-century railway hub known as Union Station has been going through a transformation.   It is being converted from a shopping mall into an aquatic attraction called the St. Louis Aquarium. Construction began in November 2017.

The $187 million family entertainment facility will have more than 1 million gallons of water and feature more than 13,000 aquatic animals, including more than 60 sharks and rays.

Admission will be $25 for adults, $18 for children, and kids 2 and under are free.

The aquarium is also expected to roll out a $55 membership that gets you through the aquarium and experiences inside Union Station for an entire year.

