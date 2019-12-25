× Two 18-year-olds shot in O’Fallon neighborhood

ST. LOUIS – Two gunshot victims were rushed to a local hospital following a shooting in north St. Louis on Christmas Day.

According to a spokesperson for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting occurred just after 12:05 p.m. in the 4500 block of Alice Avenue in the O’Fallon neighborhood.

Police found two 18-year-old victims. One victim had been shot in the head and was unconscious and barely breathing. He’s listed in critical condition. The second victim was shot in the foot and said to be in stable condition.

Authorities have not identified any suspects or a potential motive for the shooting.

Anyone with information on the double shooting is asked contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.