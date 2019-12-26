Chesterfield police looking for thieves who stole UGG boots, Coach purses

Posted 3:18 pm, December 26, 2019, by , Updated at 03:20PM, December 26, 2019

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. – Chesterfield police are asking for the public’s help in locating five men who stole more than $7,000 in merchandise from two local stores earlier this month.

According to police, the thefts happened December 8  at the UGG and Coach stores at the St. Louis Premium Outlets.

Investigators said the men went into the UGG store and stole $3,200 worth of boots and, moments later, stole approximately $4,000 worth of purses from Coach.

Anyone with information on the suspects’ identities or whereabouts is asked to contact the Chesterfield Police Department at 636-536-3000.
