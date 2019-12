Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Direct from off -Broadway” DaVinci & Michelangelo: The Titans Experience Theatre Performance makes its debut at the Grandel Theatre with the DaVinci Machines Interactive Models.

The presentation includes 3D animations of the various da Vinci inventions, along with images and movies of his sculptures, codices and artwork of both the artists. Mark Rodgers, Director of the DaVinci Machines & Michelangelo Exhibitions joined FOX 2 with his one-man show.

Click here to purchase tickets: