Federal oversight of St. Louis County Family Court ends

ST. LOUIS (AP) – The U.S. Department of Justice is ending its oversight of the St. Louis County Family Court, saying the court is now in compliance with a 2016 agreement meant to ensure fair treatment of juveniles, especially black juveniles.

The court on Thursday released a letter dated Dec. 16 in which a Justice Department official wrote that the required reforms have been implemented.

The Justice Department’s investigation cited racial inequities in the treatment of defendants and concerns that constitutional rights were often violated.

The agreement required several changes, including doubling the number of defense attorneys available to represent indigent youths.

By JIM SALTER, Associated Press