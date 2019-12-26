× Hazelwood Central grad Mike Glass ejected from bowl game for punching opponent, official

DETROIT, MI- Kenny Pickett threw a 25-yard touchdown pass to Taysir Mack with 47 seconds left and Pittsburgh held on to beat Eastern Michigan 34-30 in the Quick Lane Bowl on Thursday night.

On the ensuing drive, Eastern Michigan quarterback Mike Glass III, a Hazelwood Central graduate playing his final college game, was ejected with 10 seconds left after throwing punches at two players and an official on the field.

After the game, Glass shared his immediate thoughts on social media

I let God and my family down! — Mike Glass III (@mglassiii) December 27, 2019

Eastern Michigan Head Coach Chris Creighton addressed the situation with reporters after the game.

#EMU Creighton on Glass ejection "He is a phenomenal kid…I love him 100 percent…absolutely zero excuse for what happened…he's in tears in the locker room…he made a mistake and he is truly sorry for it…I'm embarrassed, but I love him 100 percent…that's not who we are." pic.twitter.com/HxoMOK4XbW — FOX 2 Sports (@FOX2Sports) December 27, 2019

Glass finished the game 28 of 50 passing for 311 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. The senior also ran for 83 yards and a score.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this story