Hazelwood Central grad Mike Glass ejected from bowl game for punching opponent, official

DETROIT, MI- Kenny Pickett threw a 25-yard touchdown pass to Taysir Mack with 47 seconds left and Pittsburgh held on to beat Eastern Michigan 34-30 in the Quick Lane Bowl on Thursday night.

On the ensuing drive, Eastern Michigan quarterback Mike Glass III, a Hazelwood Central graduate playing his final college game, was ejected with 10 seconds left after throwing punches at two players and an official on the field.

After the game, Glass shared his immediate thoughts on social media

Eastern Michigan Head Coach Chris Creighton addressed the situation with reporters after the game.

Glass finished the game 28 of 50 passing for 311 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. The senior also ran for 83 yards and a score.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this story

