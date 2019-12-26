Here’s how you can recycle your Christmas tree after the holiday

Now that Christmas is over what will you do with your Christmas tree? Consider recycling it.
St. Charles County’s Division of Environmental Health is accepting recycled trees starting Wednesday, December 26 until January 12 at eight locations. The trees will be ground into mulch or turned into chips for wood paths along walking trails.
You can also give your old tree to the U-S Army Corps of Engineers at Carlyle Lake in Illinois to be submerged as a fish shelter.
Remember all trees must be free of all ornaments and decorations.
The trees can then be dropped off at the following St. Charles County Recycle Works locations:
- Recycle Works Central in St. Charles, 60 Triad South
- Recycle Works West in Wentzville, 2110 East Pitman Avenue
- Both are open 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Dec. 26 to Jan. 12. Please Note: The Recycle Works facilities are not open on Sundays.
Below is a list of additional tree collection locations in St. Charles County:
- Quail Ridge Park in Wentzville (Group Picnic Area parking lot), 560 Interstate Drive Open 7 a.m. to sunset, daily, Dec. 26 to Jan. 12
- Laurel Park in St. Peters (upper parking lot), use McClay Valley Boulevard entrance Open 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Dec. 26 to Jan. 12.
- St. Peters Earth Centre, 115 Ecology Drive Open 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Dec. 26 to Jan. 12. Please Note: St. Peters Earth Centre is not open on Sundays.
- Progress Park in Wentzville (parking lot), 968 Meyer Road Open Jan 2 to Jan. 18 during posted park hours.
- Heartland Park in Wentzville, 100 William Dierberg Drive Open Jan 2 to Jan. 18 during posted park hours.
- Rotary Park in Wentzville, 2577 W. Meyer Road Open Jan 4 to Jan. 18 during posted park hours.