Multiple Christmas shootings in St. Louis leave 7 people wounded

ST. LOUIS - Four separate shootings in St. Louis on Christmas have left seven people wounded.

Just before 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, police responded to a call and found two adults who had been shot in legs. About 20 minutes later, police responded to shooting about 2 miles to the east and found a man shot in the stomach before noon.

Police were called to a separate shooting at a bus stop near the intersection of Jefferson and Shenandoah avenues in the Fox Park neighborhood where two 17-year-old boys were wounded.

About 15 minutes later, two 18-year old men were shot about 4 miles to the north.

There’s been no word on the condition of the victims.

Anyone who might have seen or heard something or has information about the case is asked to call the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department at 314-444-5371 or call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.