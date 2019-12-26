People walk past "The Fearless Girl" bronze sculpture, by Kristen Visbal, outside the New York Stock Exchange on March 11, 2019 in New York. - The benchmark Dow Jones Industrial Average was flat midmorning, recovering from steep early losses driven by tumbling shares in US aviation giant Boeing following Sunday's fatal crash in Ethiopia. Around 1430, Boeing shares were down 8.4 percent at $387.01, up from the steeper plunge before the market open following the fatal crash of the Ethiopian Airlines Flight ET302 -- the second involving a Boeing 737 Max 8 in five months. (Photo by Don Emmert / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY MENTION OF THE ARTIST UPON PUBLICATION - TO ILLUSTRATE THE EVENT AS SPECIFIED IN THE CAPTION (Photo credit should read DON EMMERT/AFP/Getty Images)
Nasdaq hits 9,000 points for the first time
The Nasdaq Composite index crossed the key level of 9,000 points for the first time on Thursday.
The tech-heavy index has been on its longest winning streak in more than two years, and is on track for its tenth straight record closing high. For the year, the Nasdaq has gained more than 35%, putting it on track to make 2019 its best year since 2013.
Amazon was the most traded stock in the index. Shares of the online retailer rose some 3% after the company said it had its best holiday season on record.