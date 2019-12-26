Radio City Rockettes hire first dancer with a visible disability

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Radio City Rockettes are breaking barriers!

For the first time in their history, one of the dancers is physically disabled.

Sydney Mesher a dancer and model from Portland, Oregon, was born without a left hand. When she got the call saying she made it, she couldn't believe it.

Mesher dreamed of becoming a Rockette since she was six years old.

Now, she's 22, and she is the first visibly disabled Rockette. The requirements for being a Rockette include a dance background in ballet, jazz and tap, and a height between 5 feet, 6 inches and 5 feet, 10.5 inches.

She's professionally trained just like the rest of the cast.

The Rockettes perform four or five shows nearly every day of the holiday season which ends January 5.