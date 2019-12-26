Radio City Rockettes hire first dancer with a visible disability

The Radio City Rockettes are breaking barriers!

For the first time in their history, one of the dancers is physically disabled.

Sydney Mesher a dancer and model from Portland, Oregon, was born without a left hand. When she got the call saying she made it, she couldn't believe it.

Mesher dreamed of becoming a Rockette since she was six years old.

Now, she's 22, and she is the first visibly disabled Rockette.  The requirements for being a Rockette include a dance background in ballet, jazz and tap, and a height between 5 feet, 6 inches and 5 feet, 10.5 inches.

She's professionally trained just like the rest of the cast.

The Rockettes perform four or five shows nearly every day of the holiday season which ends January 5.

