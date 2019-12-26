Warm holiday temperatures continue after Christmas with near-record highs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - After near-record temperatures on Christmas, the warm holiday continued on December 26.

The St. Louis-area topped out at 69 degrees on Thursday, meaning the record of 70 degrees from 1942 will hold.

A cold front will move through overnight. That will mean a cool down for Friday but no precipitation.

Partly cloudy, highs in the low-to-mid 50s, a good drop but still above normal. That front lifts back north as a warm front into Saturday, opening the door to our next round of rain.

Cloudy with spot showers early, highs back near 60 degrees. Heavier rain and thunderstorms will come Saturday night and into Sunday morning before we dry out. Windy and turning colder late Sunday.

We get back to seasonable temps Monday and Tuesday; a more wintry feel but no extreme cold.