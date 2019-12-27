Creve Coeur lawmaker files the Postpartum Depression Care Act

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - If a piece of newly proposed legislation becomes law, there could soon be more help for women suffering from postpartum depression. Missouri State Senator Jill Schupp (D-Creve Coeur) pre-filed the legislation earlier this week.

Schupp said Senate Bill 788 would require certain health care providers to give information on postpartum depression to new mothers and offer voluntary screenings for them during their regularly scheduled well-woman and well-baby checkup after giving birth.

Schupp said Missouri ranks as the sixth state in the country for its high rate of maternal mortality.

Schupp said the Postpartum Depression Care Act would change the length of time women who are on Medicaid receive treatment for postpartum. Instead of receiving care for 60 days, they could receive care for up to one year.

If you are struggling with postpartum depression, click here for resources.