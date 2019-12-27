× Delta flight returns to LAX due to a medical emergency. A young girl was declared dead upon landing

A medical emergency resulted in a young girl being declared dead when her flight landed at Los Angeles International Airport Thursday night, authorities said.

Delta Flight #2423 on its way to Seattle returned to LAX due to a passenger medical issue on board, according to FAA spokesman Ian Gregor.

The passenger was a 10-year-old girl suffering a cardiac arrest on the plane, according to CNN affiliate KTLA.

“LAFD paramedics responded to a medical aid for a minor female child and furiously worked to save her life. Sadly, all efforts were futile and the child was beyond medical help,” the Los Angeles Fire Department said in a statement.

The Los Angeles County Coroner’s office is investigating the passenger’s death.

LAPD officers also responded and determined there was no foul play involved. They are not investigating the incident further, officer Mike Lopez said.

Delta airlines confirmed the incident and said the company is working to re-accommodate customers that were on the flight.