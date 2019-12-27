Elizabeth Hurley and look-alike son Damian are Christmas selfie twins

That’s one beautiful family.

Elizabeth Hurley, 54, and her son, Damian Hurley, 17, dressed alike for a Christmas Day selfie and ended up looking like identical twins.

Wearing black beanie hats, winter coats, and long wavy brown locks, the duo look stunning.

“happy christmas !!,” Damian captioned the photo on Instagram.

The post was flooded with comments from fans complimenting them on their beauty.

“You gorgeous pair,” one follower wrote.

Another gushed, “Those eyes.”

“Peas in a pod!” another said.

Hurley shared the picture on her own Instagram stories, captioning it, “Christmas Walkies.”

Her son recently launched his modeling career, and in July he landed a huge ad campaign for Pat McGrath Labs, where he poses alongside Sonjdra Deluxe, Violet Chachki and Zhengyang Zhang for the makeup brand. He also dabbles in acting and in 2016 had part in Season 3 of Hurley’s hit show “The Royals.”

Hurley herself became an Estée Lauder spokeswoman in 1995.

Damian’s father is American businessman Steve Bing. The teen made headlines in summer 2019 after a Los Angeles judge ruled that he is still a lawful beneficiary of his millionaire grandfather Dr. Peter Bing’s trust. A trustee for the estate was looking to exclude him.