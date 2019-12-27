× Endangered person advisory issued for missing Winfield man

WINFIELD, Mo. – The Missouri State Highway Patrol issued an endangered person advisory for a Winfield man who wandered away from the home care facility where he’d been staying.

According to state police, John Bartlett was reported missing Friday morning around 7 a.m. from the 400 block of W. Walnut Street.

Bartlett was previously diagnosed with schizophrenia and said to be without his medication. The administrators at the home care facility said he’s not dressed for the cold weather.

Police described Bartlett as a Caucasian man, standing 5’11” tall and weighing 200 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes, wearing light blue jeans, and carrying a backpack.

Anyone with information on Bartlett’s whereabouts should dial 911 immediately to contact their nearest law enforcement agency or call the Winfield Police Department at 636-544-8535.