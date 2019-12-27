Farewell: Delmar Loop Trolley comes to an end; Sunday will be last ride

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - After a less than stellar year the Loop Trolley will be coming to a halt. This is the last weekend it will be in services - that`s in case another entity steps in to keep it on the tracks.

The Loop Trolley will shut down Sunday, December 29th. The estimated cost to keep it running is $956,000. Trolley management has asked St. Louis city and county leadership for the funds.

According to our partners at The Post-Dispatch, County Exec Sam Page said at one point he didn`t want to see the project fail but didn`t want to waste money.

Loop Trolley backers went to St. Louis City and County for near $1 million dollars to keep it operating for the end of this year and into next year, but both entities slammed the door on the idea.

That appearing to be the same sentiments for Bi-State’s president and CEO, Taulby Roach, as he and his staff are reviewing how the trolley could work in the public transit system.

If you would like to catch a ride before it comes to a halt, hours of operation are from noon until 6:00 p.m.