Former US attorney cited on third DUI charge

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – The former US Attorney for the Southern District of Illinois was cited for his third DUI charge in the last two years.

According to Edwardsville police, Stephen Wigginton was pulled over around 5 p.m. at Illinois 157 and Club Center Court.

Wigginton was previously arrested last year New Year’s Eve in Edwardsville.

He was also arrested on charges of drunken driving, leaving the scene of a crash, and failing to reduce speed in May 2017.

Wigginton served as US Attorney from 2010 to 2015.