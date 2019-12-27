× Franklin County man arrested in 1987 cold case murder of St. Clair County woman

ST. CLAIR, Mo. – A Franklin County man has been arrested in connection with the 1987 strangulation slaying of a St. Clair County woman, authorities said Friday.

Kirby King, 64, was arrested and charged with Murder 2nd. Bond is set at $100,000.

Karla Jane Delcour’s body was found in a wooded area along the North Service Road along Insterstate 44 approximately 2 miles West of St. Clair on June 24, 1987.

The St. Louis County Medical Examiner determined the cause of death to be strangulation by ligature and ruled the case a homicide.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says her murder remained unsolved for over 32 years when Franklin County Cold Case investigators reopened the investigation in 2018. Court records indicate Kirby King has a residence in Gray Summit Missouri. It appears he does not have a felony criminal record in Missouri.

Details about the murder were not immediately released.