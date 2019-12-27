× Mike Glass III apologizes for punches thrown near end of bowl game

ST. LOUIS – One day after his actions at the end of a hotly-contested bowl game resulted in his ejection, Eastern Michigan QB Mike Glass III apologized for his behavior.

Glass III, a Hazelwood Central grad, was ejected for hitting two opponents and nearly an official on the field following a play late in the fourth quarter of the Quick Lane Bowl Thursday night in Detroit. The Eagles were trying to respond in the game’s final minute after Pitt took a 34-30 lead.

Glass III posted on Twitter immediately after the game that he let God and his family down.

Friday night, he returned to the platform and said he deeply regretted the emotional moment.

“This is something I have never done before and I can’t take it back. The only thing I can do is learn from this situation. This was not the way I was raised and I apologize for the way I behaved out there.”

Glass III went on to say he had directly apologized to his teammates and coaches and had a private conversation with the official involved in the incident.