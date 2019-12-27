St. Louis Zoo celebrates Raja the elephant’s ” Golden” 27th birthday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - There's a big " Golden" birthday bash at the St. Louis Zoo Friday, December 27. Raja the Elephant turns 27 years old and the zoo is having a party, weather permitting.

A Golden Birthday is when your age matches the date you were born on.

Visitors are encouraged to sing Happy Birthday to Raja when he receives special presents at 11:00 a.m. There will also be a super-sized birthday card visitors can sign.

Raja was the first Asian Elephant born at the zoo and is the father of three female calves.