Weekends on the Web: Saturday & Sunday, December 28-29, 2019

St. Louis Blues Hockey

Date: Sunday, December 29 Venue: Enterprise Center, Downtown St. Louis

Time: 2:00pm Tickets often start around $40.00

Vs. Winnipeg Jets

https://www.nhl.com/blues/schedule/2019-12-01/CT

SLU Billikens Men’s Basketball

Date: Sunday, December 29 Venue: Chaifetz Arena, Midtown St. Louis

Time: 6:00pm Tickets start at $10.00

Vs. Bethune-Cookman University Wildcats

https://slubillikens.com/sports/mens-basketball

Winter Getaway

Date: Saturday, December 28 Venue: Missouri History Museum, Forest Park

Time: 10:30am-1:30pm Admission: Free

Experience drop-in make-and-takes inspired by the exhibits, plus family films, performances by The Sheldon, and story-inspired adventures with St. Louis Black Authors of Children’s Literature.

https://mohistory.org/society

Wicked

Date: Saturday & Sunday, December 28-29 Venue: Fox Theatre, Midtown St. Louis

Saturday: 2p, 7:30p; Sunday: 1p, 6:30p Tickets: $49.00-$199.00

So much happened before Dorothy dropped in. WICKED, the Broadway sensation, looks at what happened in the Land of Oz…but from a different angle.

https://www.fabulousfox.com/events/detail/wicked

SLSO: Beauty and the Beast In Concert

Date: Saturday, December 28 (Also Friday night) Venue: Powell Hall, Midtown St. Louis

Saturday: 2:00pm and 7:00pm Tickets: $35.00-$65.00

The treasured fairy tale – filled with fun, adventures and some of the most beloved Disney characters – comes to Powell Hall. This holiday season, share the fun, magic and music of a performance you’ll never forget as the SLSO performs this Disney animated classic.

https://www.slso.org/holiday/

Pride and Prejudice

Date: Saturday & Sunday, December 28-29 Venue: Loretto-Hilton Center, Webster University

Saturday: 4pm, 8pm; Sunday: 2pm, 7pm Tickets: $20.00-$99.50

In a world of opulent estates and lavish private balls, where women’s entire futures hinge on marriage, Elizabeth Bennet stands apart. With a vibrant wit and a headstrong sense of pride, Elizabeth places her own needs first and refuses to marry for mere convenience. But she meets her match in the unlikely figure of Mr. Darcy. Beginning as a testy battle of words and ideas, their relationship blossoms into a remarkable romance between two passionate intellects who play by their own rules.

http://www.repstl.org/events/detail/pride-and-prejudice

Holiday in the Park

Date: Saturday & Sunday, December 28-29 Venue: Six Flags St. Louis, Eureka, MO

Saturday: 2:00pm-9:00pm, Sunday: 2:00pm-8:00pm

Tickets: $45.99

It's the most magical time of the year. Ring in Holiday Cheer with sing-a-longs and spirited Holiday shows, get your picture with the Looney Tunes crew in their festive attire, and take a spin on thrill rides and top-of-the-line coasters. The fun continues on select nights through January 1, 2020.

https://www.sixflags.com/stlouis/special-events/holiday-in-the-park#ref45112

Winterfest Ice Rink

Date: Saturday & Sunday, December 28-29 Venue: Kiener Plaza, Downtown St. Louis

Saturday and Sunday: Noon – 8:00pm

Admission: FREE - Skate rentals are available: $12 Adults, $7 Children ages 3-15

Grab your ice skates and enjoy this outdoor rink in the heart of Kiener Plaza. Skate, sip hot chocolate, or explore the playground. Open through New Year’s Day.

https://www.archpark.org/events/Winterfest

Owl Prowls

Date: Saturday, December 28 Venue: World Bird Sanctuary, Valley Park, MO

Time: 7:00pm Cost: $20 adults, $12 for children under 12

Come over to the dark side and meet those amazing birds that exist by moonlight. The evening begins with a 40-minute “all about owls” natural history experience, featuring several feathered ambassadors. Then naturalists will take you on an easy night hike for an interactive lesson on how to properly “hoot” in different owl languages. Owl prowls often sell out. If this weekend is booked, try another.

https://www.worldbirdsanctuary.org/events/owl-prowls/

Ground Control: A Journey Through Chess and Space

Date: Saturday & Sunday, December 28-29 Venue: World Chess Hall of Fame, Central West End

Saturday: 10:00am-5:00pm, Sunday: Noon-5:00pm

Admission: Suggested donation of $3 per person or $5 for family

The exhibit explores space-themed chess sets and significant chess events from the year 1969, in connection with the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing. Highlights of this exhibition include Star Wars, Star Trek, and other pop-culture-themed chess sets from the World Chess Hall of Fame’s permanent collection as well as a signed chessboard that was flown on the final mission of the Endeavor Space Shuttle.

https://worldchesshof.org/exhibit/ground-control-journey-through-chess-and-space