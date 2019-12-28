× Arby’s/Fox 2 Prep Zone show for Friday, December 27, 2019

This is the Arby’s/Fox 2 Prep Zone show for Friday, December 27, 2019.

Segment One features highlights of these high school basketball games.

CBC vs University City

St. Louis Christian vs Hazelwood Central

(Girls) Francis Howell vs Parkway South

(Girls) Parkway Central vs Westminster

(Girls) Parkway North vs Incarnate Word

Jim Powers of the High School Sports Caravan shared his shared his thoughts on the ongoing basketball tournaments in the viewing area.

Martin and Jim also discussed CBC's Caleb Love.

More highlights from the Coaches vs Cancer tournament featuring the following games.

McCluer North vs Marquette

Webster Groves vs Hickman



Arby`s/Fox 2 Prep Zone - Segment 2 - December 27, 2019.

Segment Two of the Arby's/Fox 2 Prep Zone has highlights of these high school basketball games.

(Boys) Oakville vs Collinsville

(Boys) Edwardsville vs Decatur