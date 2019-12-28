ST. LOUIS, Mo. - It's a New Year event that organizers would prefer not to put on. The group "Families Advocating Safe Streets" will hold its annual candlelight service on New Year'S Eve, remembering lives lost to violence in 2019. It was started by a woman who's son was murdered in St. Louis city, Jeanette Culpepper.
Families Advocating Safe Streets holds candlelight vigil
