Families Advocating Safe Streets holds candlelight vigil

Posted 9:44 am, December 28, 2019, by
Data pix.

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - It's a New Year event that organizers would prefer not to put on. The group "Families Advocating Safe Streets" will hold its annual candlelight service on New Year'S Eve, remembering lives lost to violence in 2019. It was started by a woman who's son was murdered in St. Louis city, Jeanette Culpepper.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.