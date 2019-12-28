Love on Every Billboard campaign gains traction

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - A giant message of love popped up on I-44 for the holiday season honoring the one-year anniversary of "Love on Every Billboard" global movement. Carole Glauser joins us explaining how and why she helped organized the movement.
