More than 200 new Illinois laws take effect at start of 2020

CHICAGO, Ill. – The start of 2020 will trigger more than 250 new Illinois laws. The legalization of recreational pot is getting the most buzz, but laws affecting education, job applicants, crime, parents and the LGBTQ community are also being set into motion. That includes some firsts. Illinois is believed to be the first state to take a step toward regulating how companies use artificial intelligence in considering job applicants. Illinois will require employers to get consent from potential employees interviewed on video if they use artificial intelligence analysis. Companies are increasingly relying on AI assessments, where computers analyze facial movements for example.