× Nearly all Illinois metro areas see lower unemployment

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – State officials say nearly all of Illinois’ metropolitan areas saw drops in the unemployment rate in November compared to last year’s figures for the month. According to the Illinois Department of Employment Security, only the Davenport-Moline-Rock Island metropolitan area had higher unemployment this November compared to the same month in 2018. Statewide, the unemployment rate was 3.4% in November, down from the 4% rate in November 2018. The national unemployment rate for November was 3.3 %.