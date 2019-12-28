Overnight storms bring the potential for severe weather

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - After spotty showers today, a line of thunderstorms will move in late tonight and into Sunday morning. The main line of storms will arrive by 11 PM for our western counties, arriving from 2-4 AM for the metro. The storms will move quickly through the viewing area, exiting our eastern counties from 5-7 AM Sunday morning.

As the storms move in they will bring heavy rain, the potential for frequent lightning, and the possibility for severe weather. The main threat is gusty winds over 60 mph. There is an isolated tornado risk, but it would be a quick, weak spin up tornado. There is no hail threat with this storm system.

After the storms move out, we may see a few showers on the back end on Sunday. Temperatures are still mild today and tomorrow, in the 60s, before we drop back towards seasonal by Monday and Tuesday.