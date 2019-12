Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis SWAT Officers spent hours at a downtown apartment trying to get a man to come out. The incident happened early Saturday afternoon at the CityView Apartments located at Chestnut and 17th street.

Police were serving a warrant to a man at an apartment on the ninth floor when the man locked himself inside.

After a couple of hours, witnesses saw medics taking the man away on a stretcher.

Police told the other residents to stay inside until he came out.