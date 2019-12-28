Wood River police investigating abandoned puppy found in trash can tied shut

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WOOD RIVER, IL - The Metro East Humane Society is looking for a forever home for a puppy who was left for dead.

Wood River authorities are working to find out who is responsible.

Hunters found the 6 to 8-week-old puppy in a trash can, tied down with bungee cords in a wooded area behind the Walmart in Wood River.

“This morning, they kept thinking about the trash can and then decided to go back and they opened it they discovered it was a puppy inside,” said Anne Schmidt, the Executive Director for the Humane Society.

The trash can was filled with waste. Wood River police are now investigating.

“When we received the puppy, we obviously notified Wood River Police Department and they filed a report,” said Schmidt.

Now, the puppy is doing okay. She’s playful and active.

Meanwhile, the humane society received hundreds of responses after posting on Facebook about the incident. The post has hundreds of shares and comments.

“We were absolutely disgusted that this had actually happened,” said Schmidt. “I mean we see situations where we found animals in boxes on the road, but we’ve never seen something you’re essentially leaving it to be picked up by a coyote or a wild animal.”

After all of the shares, the Humane Society was contacted by the person who gave the puppy to a man from the area.

As authorities investigate leads, the Metro East Humane Society works to get the puppy’s paws in her new forever home.

Anyone interested in adopting River may fill out an application.