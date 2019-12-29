× As wind farms grow in Illinois, so do concerns

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. – Fifty wind farms have opened in Illinois since 2003 and more are expected soon. The (Bloomington) Pantagraph reports that the state ranks sixth in the country with 2,778 operational wind turbines. Federal experts predict that the state could produce enough wind energy by 2030 to power the equivalent of 7.2 million average American homes. However, not everyone is on board. Some environmentalists are concerned about the impact of wind turbines on wildlife, including bats and birds. Others have called them an eyesore and worry about the effect on property values.