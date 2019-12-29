× Central Illinois schools can tour Lincoln museum with grants

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) _ State officials say schools in five central Illinois counties can apply for funding to visit the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum. The financial assistance can be used for transportation costs and admission fees for students in grades 4-12. The deadline to apply is January 31. Students in Coles, Douglas, Macon, Moultrie and Piatt counties can use the funds between March 23 and June 30. The money is coming from the John Ullrich Foundation, which was established 30 years ago. He was a Decatur businessman and landowner during Lincoln’s time.