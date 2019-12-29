× Cockburn powers Illinois past North Carolina A&T 95-64

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) _ Kofi Cockburn scored a career-high 26 points and Illinois beat North Carolina A&T 95-64. The 7-foot freshman also grabbed nine rebounds, narrowly missing his seventh double-double in 13 games. Cockburn has more double-doubles this season than any other freshman in the country. He scored 23 points on two occasions earlier this season against Grand Canyon and Miami.