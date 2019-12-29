Missouri’s Javon Pickett and Illinois’ Kofi Cockburn go to the floor in an effort to get the loose basketball in the second half in the annual Braggin’ Rights basketball game at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis on Saturday, December 21, 2019. Missouri defeated Illinois, 63-56. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI
Cockburn powers Illinois past North Carolina A&T 95-64
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) _ Kofi Cockburn scored a career-high 26 points and Illinois beat North Carolina A&T 95-64. The 7-foot freshman also grabbed nine rebounds, narrowly missing his seventh double-double in 13 games. Cockburn has more double-doubles this season than any other freshman in the country. He scored 23 points on two occasions earlier this season against Grand Canyon and Miami.