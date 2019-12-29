Generation 3 Fitness: How to prevent injury in the New Year

Posted 9:14 am, December 29, 2019, by
Data pix.

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - With the New Year comes resolutions, including getting back in shape. Arthur Shivers with Generation 3 Fitness tells us how to avoid injury as you get back on track to obtaining your physical goals.

