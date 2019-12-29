Get home safely on New Years with a free ride

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Major Brands and Jim Beam are ringing in the new decade with free rides offered for the New Year. Sue McCollum, CEO of Major Brands, tells us about how to get your free ride.

Visit Major Brands` Facebook and Instagram channels on Monday, December 30 to claim your ride code.

The code will be redeemable for a $25 ride credit on LYFT that can be used between 4 P.M. Tuesday, December 31 and 2 A.M. Wednesday, January 1 in St. Louis, Kansas City, Columbia and Springfield. The code is redeemable through the LYFT app. A link to download the app can be found at LYFT.com. Quantities are limited.