ISP investigators working East St. Louis homicide after body found in school parking lot

EAST ST. LOUIS, MO- A spokesman for the Illinois State Police confirms the agency is investigating a homicide after the body of an unidentified man was found Sunday morning in East St. Louis.

According to the ISP, East St. Louis police took a call about the body, located just before 8am in the parking lot at Mason-Clark Middle School and requested state help in taking over the homicide investigation.

An autopsy is pending.