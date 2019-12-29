Loop trolley draws in large crowd on last day of operation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UNIVERSITY CITY, MO - The loop trolley took its last ride after a long time of back and forth to keep it on the tracks. FOX 2 was there to see the huge turnout and talk to people about its final fate.

A tumultuous time, to keep a vision trucking along has come to an end.

“We love the loop, we love U-City, and sorry to hear it’s not going very well,” said Lisa Forness, a trolley passenger.

On the heels of hearing of a temporary halt of service, people packed the trolley and left standing room only.

“I think we were all a little too late,” said Forness. “We should’ve done it sooner.”

They took a nostalgic ride that could once again become an attraction of the past.

“We came out to ride the loop trolley because we knew was the last day and we hadn’t ridden it and we felt kind of bad about that,” said Forness.

“It was a wonderful idea,” said Stephen Eaves as he waited to board the trolley.

The troubled trolley just did not bring in the revenue needed, falling far behind the $50 million that went into it.

“Seems like a lot of money was spent maybe without knowing what the ridership was going to be,” said Forness.

“I think a lot of people are taking advantage of it,” said Eaves. “I think a lot of people were hoping that it would work out, but I just feel like on a fiscal level everyone sort of came to the consensus that we need to move on from this.”

There is still an opportunity to hear the trolley’s horn blow down Delmar if the Bi-State Development Agency takes over and brings the trolleys back.

“I guess they’re going to figure out whether they bail it out and try to keep it going longer.”

Backers are now considering another federal grant to save the attraction.