New Year, take a new hike in St. Charles County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. - Guests of all ages are invited to start the New Year off right by participating in a 2-mile guided hike from 10 - 11 A.M., Wednesday, Jan. 1 with Ranger Steve Tiemann at Klondike Park, located at 4600 Highway 94 South In Historic Missouri Wine Country. Participants will meet at Shelter #2 to take a group hike from the meeting facility to the Strip Mine Trail where they`ll see spectacular views in the park!

Klondike Park is 250 acres of scenic property with more than 4 miles of natural and paved trails for hiking and biking; a trail that connects to the historic Katy Trail; six rustic cabins that sleep up to eight guests; and 43 campsites with restrooms and a shower house nearby.

If there is inclement weather on the day of the event, please check the status of the program by calling the Parks Rainout Line at 636-707-0011 or check the app on the parks department`s website at STCCParks.org.