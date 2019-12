Please enable Javascript to watch this video

O'FALLON, Ill. - Firefighters were called to Randy's Rescue Ranch before midnight after the farmhouse for disabled animals caught fire around 11:30 PM. The structure is over 100 years old and the damage is extensive.

Five dogs and two cats were inside. No dogs were injured and the two cats are suspected to have escaped from the fire.

