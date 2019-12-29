Schwartz scores twice, Blues beat Jets for 8th straight win

Posted 7:29 pm, December 29, 2019, by , Updated at 07:28PM, December 29, 2019

ST. LOUIS (AP) _ Jaden Schwartz scored twice and Jordan Binnington made 25 saves to help the St. Louis Blues beat the Winnipeg Jets 4-1 for their season-best eighth straight victory. Ryan O’Reilly and Robert Thomas also scored for St. Louis. The defending champion Blues improved to 26-8-6, outscoring opponents 33-16 during the winning streak. They had a seven-game streak Oct. 27-Nov. 9. Nicholas Shore scored and Connor Hellebuyck made 24 saves for Winnipeg. The Jets have lost five of six to fall to 21-15-3.

