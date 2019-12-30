× Binnington is among the NHL’s ‘Three Stars’ after Blues extend 8 game winning streak

ST. LOUIS – Jordan Binnington is among NHL’s “Three Stars.” He joins Victor Hedman of the Lightning and John Tavares of the Maple Leafs for the week ending Dec. 29.

Binnington made 25 saves to help the St. Louis Blues beat the Winnipeg Jets 4-1 Sunday. This expanded the team’s lead in the NHL’s Central Division and Western Conference races by stretching their winning streak to a season-high eight games. Jaden Schwartz scored twice, Ryan O’Reilly and Robert Thomas also scored for the defending Stanley Cup champions, who have outscored opponents 32-16 during the winning streak.

Nicholas Shore scored and Connor Hellebuyck made 24 saves for Winnipeg. The Jets have lost five of six to fall to 21-15-3.