× Blues and Bud Light partner on new hockey fan experience

ST. LOUIS – More than 40 bars will offer Blues fans a new augmented reality experience that will allow fans to earn rewards and prizes while cheering on their Stanley Cup champions.

Points can be collected by checking in each time you visit, and by collecting the 30 different effects.

At the end of the season, the fan that collects the most points will receive a bud light backyard BBQ, featuring Blues Alumni, Louie, Blue Crew, yard games and inflatables, and of course, plenty of Bud Light.

This Bar Bleeds Blue will launch on January 2nd and be featured at more than 40 participating bars across the metro area.