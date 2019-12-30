Cahokia woman says tow lot is charging her hundreds of dollars to retrieve her stolen vehicle

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CAHOKIA, IL - A Cahokia woman said after falling victim to a crime, she is being asked to fork out cash to retrieve her stolen property. Shanelle Tompkin said police found her car the same day it was stolen from her driveway but said she still doesn't have it back because a tow lot is asking her to pay up $625 to retrieve it.

"Wait a minute I am the victim here, why am I being charged so much to get my car?," she said to FOX 2/News 11.

She recorded cell phone footage of her asking an employee at Satisfied Towing in East St. Louis what the charges were for. In the footage, an employee is seen saying $175 is a tow fee, $350 is for labor and $100 is for two days of storage, even though the car had been in the lot for less than 24 hours.

FOX 2/News 11 reached out to Satisfied Towing and left a voicemail but did not hear back Monday night.