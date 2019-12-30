Leadership failures cited in Illinois firefighter’s death

Captain Jacob Ringering

BETHALTO, Ill. – A report by Illinois regulators cites leadership failures by on-scene commanders in the March death of a southern Illinois firefighter who was killed while helping battle a house fire.

Godfrey Fire Capt. Jake Ringering died and tree other firefighters were injured March 5 when a 21-foot brick wall collapsed in the village of Bethalto.

The Telegraph in Alton reports that the Illinois Occupational Safety and Health cites among its findings that no 360-degree walkaround of the scene was ever done to observe potential hazards before the deadly collapse even though the home was already fully engulfed when the first crews arrived.

