Otters celebrating their first birthday at the St. Louis Aquarium in Union Station

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — There's a big birthday party planned today at the St. Louis Aquarium in Union Station. Thatcher, Sawyer, and Finn turn one-year-old today.

The siblings were born at Flamingo Gardens in Florida and were unable to be released back into the wild. So, they were transported here to live in the "changing rivers" section at the St. Louis Aquarium.

This morning the otters received their birthday gift, a tasty layer "cake" made of ice and fish.

Do you want to visit the St. Louis Aquarium at Union Station? Check to see if tickets are available here.