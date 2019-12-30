Police looking for driver who repeatedly slammed into Cahokia home

CAHOKIA, ILL. - A home in Cahokia, Illinois is destroyed after a driver rammed through the front of the house Monday morning.

Just after 12:00 a.m., a woman repeatedly slams her vehicle into the home on St. William Drive. Residents tell Fox 2 News the driver hit the house multiple times, crashing through a window and dragging furniture with her.

Fox 2's Kathrine Hessel reports two adults and two kids ages 10 and 17 were home at the time.

The damage did not affect the stability of the structure, however, caused a significant amount of damage.

Witnesses say the driver possibly had a child in the car with her.

