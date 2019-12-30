× Schnucks named ‘Best Grocery Store Chain’ in Missouri, according to new ranking

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Schnucks has been named the best grocery store chain in Missouri according to a ranking from 24/7 Tempo. The list was recently featured in an article from USA Today and shared by Schnucks Markets. The chain is headquartered in St. Louis Missouri.

24/7 Tempo says that people consider convenience, store organization, discounts, product availability, and how each chain treats its workers when choosing a supermarket. The number of Yelp reviews combined with a number of Google search results contributed to the data that identified the most popular grocery store chain in each state.

“From its beginnings in North St. Louis in 1939, the family-owned Schnucks has grown into a chain of almost 100 units in Missouri, Illinois, Indiana, Wisconsin, and Iowa. Family patriarch Edwin Schnuck ran a wholesale meat business, and the growing market chain branded itself as the home of “Meat Masters.” It is still known for the quality of its meats today.” – Summary of Schnucks listed by 24/7 Tempo.

The best independent grocery store in Missouri is identified as McGonigles’s Market in Kansas City according to this same ranking. Jewel-Osco was named the most popular grocery store chain in Illinois.