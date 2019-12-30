See the ‘Let’s Go Fishing Show’ at the Gateway Convention Center in Collinsville

COLLINSVILLE, Ill. – See the Let’s Go Fishing Show at the Gateway Convention Center in Collinsville on January 3,4, and 5. There will be gear, gadgets, boats, seminars, kids activities and a free fish pond.

Show Dates & Hours:

  • Friday, January 3 from 12:00 PM until 8:00 PM
  • Saturday, January 4 from 9:00 AM until 7:00 PM
  • Sunday, January 5 from 10:00 AM until 4:00 PM

Admission Fees:

ADULTS – $7.00
AGES 60+ Friday Only – $5.00
Ages 6-15 – $3.50 each day
Ages 5 & under FREE
Parking is FREE each day!

